The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) hit the court against the Monmouth Hawks (1-2) as just 1-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total in the matchup is set at 145.

Lehigh vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lehigh -1 145

Lehigh vs Monmouth Betting Records & Stats

The Mountain Hawks' record against the spread last season was 16-12-0.

Lehigh had a record of 6-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter last year (60%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mountain Hawks a 54.1% chance to win.

Monmouth won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 21 times.

The Hawks entered 30 games last season as an underdog by -102 or more and were 6-24 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Monmouth has a 50.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Lehigh vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145 2022-23 % of Games Over 145 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lehigh 8 28.6% 69.8 131.5 69.4 144.1 140.6 Monmouth 11 33.3% 61.7 131.5 74.7 144.1 136.5

Additional Lehigh vs Monmouth Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Mountain Hawks recorded were just 4.9 fewer points than the Hawks allowed (74.7).

When Lehigh scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 6-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Hawks' 61.7 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks allowed to opponents.

Monmouth put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.4 points.

Lehigh vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lehigh 16-12-0 5-5 14-14-0 Monmouth 12-21-0 12-19 19-14-0

Lehigh vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lehigh Monmouth 9-6 Home Record 3-10 7-8 Away Record 3-15 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

