The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 10:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Marquette vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks had given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Marquette went 24-4 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.

The Golden Eagles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 11.2 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.

Marquette put together a 23-5 record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (79.7).

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

Beyond the arc, Marquette made fewer trifectas away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (36%) too.

