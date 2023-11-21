The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 10:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Marquette went 24-4 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.
  • The Golden Eagles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 11.2 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.
  • Marquette put together a 23-5 record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Marquette made fewer trifectas away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (36%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois W 71-64 State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.