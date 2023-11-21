How to Watch Marquette vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 10:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Marquette vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- Marquette went 24-4 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.
- The Golden Eagles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 11.2 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.
- Marquette put together a 23-5 record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
- Beyond the arc, Marquette made fewer trifectas away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (36%) too.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|W 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 71-64
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
