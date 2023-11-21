The Maryland Terrapins (1-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Maryland vs. UMBC Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Maryland Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Terrapins had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Retrievers' opponents made.
  • In games Maryland shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
  • The Terrapins were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Retrievers ranked 210th.
  • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Terrapins scored were just 3.1 fewer points than the Retrievers gave up (72.8).
  • When Maryland totaled more than 72.8 points last season, it went 14-0.

UMBC Stats Insights

  • The Retrievers' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
  • UMBC is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Terrapins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers rank 134th.
  • The Retrievers' 83 points per game are 23 more points than the 60 the Terrapins allow.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Maryland scored 74.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in road games (62.5).
  • The Terrapins gave up 61.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.4).
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, Maryland fared worse in home games last year, sinking 6.5 threes per game, compared to 6.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.1% mark in road games.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UMBC averaged 77.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.3.
  • The Retrievers allowed fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (75) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UMBC sunk fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Davidson L 64-61 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 UAB L 66-63 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/17/2023 @ Villanova L 57-40 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/21/2023 UMBC - Xfinity Center
11/25/2023 South Alabama - Xfinity Center
11/28/2023 Rider - Xfinity Center

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Penn State-York W 84-65 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/17/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-80 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/19/2023 Loyola (MD) W 94-79 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/21/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
11/25/2023 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena
11/27/2023 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center

