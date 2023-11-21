How to Watch Maryland vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Maryland Terrapins (1-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game airs on Big Ten Network.
Maryland vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Maryland Stats Insights
- Last season, the Terrapins had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Retrievers' opponents made.
- In games Maryland shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
- The Terrapins were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Retrievers ranked 210th.
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Terrapins scored were just 3.1 fewer points than the Retrievers gave up (72.8).
- When Maryland totaled more than 72.8 points last season, it went 14-0.
UMBC Stats Insights
- The Retrievers' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
- UMBC is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Terrapins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers rank 134th.
- The Retrievers' 83 points per game are 23 more points than the 60 the Terrapins allow.
Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Maryland scored 74.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in road games (62.5).
- The Terrapins gave up 61.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.4).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Maryland fared worse in home games last year, sinking 6.5 threes per game, compared to 6.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.1% mark in road games.
UMBC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UMBC averaged 77.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.3.
- The Retrievers allowed fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (75) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UMBC sunk fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.
Maryland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Davidson
|L 64-61
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|UAB
|L 66-63
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/17/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 57-40
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/25/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/28/2023
|Rider
|-
|Xfinity Center
UMBC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Penn State-York
|W 84-65
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/17/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-80
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/19/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 94-79
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/25/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
