The Maryland Terrapins (1-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maryland vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maryland Stats Insights

Last season, the Terrapins had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Retrievers' opponents made.

In games Maryland shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.

The Terrapins were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Retrievers ranked 210th.

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Terrapins scored were just 3.1 fewer points than the Retrievers gave up (72.8).

When Maryland totaled more than 72.8 points last season, it went 14-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC Stats Insights

The Retrievers' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

UMBC is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Terrapins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers rank 134th.

The Retrievers' 83 points per game are 23 more points than the 60 the Terrapins allow.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland scored 74.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in road games (62.5).

The Terrapins gave up 61.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.4).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Maryland fared worse in home games last year, sinking 6.5 threes per game, compared to 6.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.1% mark in road games.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UMBC averaged 77.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.3.

The Retrievers allowed fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (75) last season.

Beyond the arc, UMBC sunk fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Davidson L 64-61 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville 11/12/2023 UAB L 66-63 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville 11/17/2023 @ Villanova L 57-40 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/21/2023 UMBC - Xfinity Center 11/25/2023 South Alabama - Xfinity Center 11/28/2023 Rider - Xfinity Center

UMBC Upcoming Schedule