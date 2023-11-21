Tuesday's game between the UMBC Retrievers (3-2) and the Maryland Terrapins (1-3) at Xfinity Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with UMBC taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Maryland vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Maryland vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 71, Maryland 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Maryland vs. UMBC

Computer Predicted Spread: UMBC (-0.5)

UMBC (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland Performance Insights

Last season, Maryland was 221st in college basketball on offense (69.7 points scored per game) and 27th defensively (63.5 points conceded).

On the glass, the Terrapins were 229th in the country in rebounds (31.1 per game) last year. They were 71st in rebounds allowed (29.4 per game).

Last season Maryland was ranked 307th in the country in assists with 11.4 per game.

The Terrapins were 256th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 254th in 3-point percentage (32.8%) last year.

Maryland was the 17th-best team in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (5.6 per game) and 88th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.3%) last year.

Last season, Maryland took 63.1% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73% of Maryland's baskets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers have a +32 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.0 points per game, 71st in college basketball, and are allowing 76.6 per contest to rank 287th in college basketball.

UMBC ranks 95th in the country at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.8 its opponents average.

UMBC hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (144th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.5% from beyond the arc (52nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.6%.

UMBC and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Retrievers commit 12.6 per game (218th in college basketball) and force 13.6 (135th in college basketball).

