The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) face the UMBC Retrievers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.

Maryland vs. UMBC Game Information

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maryland vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank
221st 69.7 Points Scored 74.3 115th
27th 63.5 Points Allowed 72.8 261st
229th 31.1 Rebounds 31.3 210th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.0 104th
307th 11.4 Assists 14.3 88th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 9.5 15th

