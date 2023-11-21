The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) face the UMBC Retrievers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.

Maryland vs. UMBC Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maryland vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 74.3 115th 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 72.8 261st 229th 31.1 Rebounds 31.3 210th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.0 104th 307th 11.4 Assists 14.3 88th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 9.5 15th

