Maryland vs. UMBC November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) face the UMBC Retrievers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.
Maryland vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Maryland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMBC Top Players (2022-23)
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Maryland vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|74.3
|115th
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|261st
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
