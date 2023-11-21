The Maryland Terrapins (1-3) are heavily favored (-19.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Maryland vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maryland -19.5 141.5

Maryland vs UMBC Betting Records & Stats

The Terrapins were 20-12-0 against the spread last season.

UMBC won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Maryland vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland 9 28.1% 69.7 144 63.5 136.3 136.8 UMBC 17 68% 74.3 144 72.8 136.3 147.2

Additional Maryland vs UMBC Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Terrapins put up were just 3.1 fewer points than the Retrievers gave up (72.8).

Maryland went 10-3 against the spread and 14-0 overall last season when scoring more than 72.8 points.

The Retrievers put up an average of 74.3 points per game last year, 10.8 more points than the 63.5 the Terrapins gave up to opponents.

UMBC put together a 14-9 ATS record and an 18-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.5 points.

Maryland vs. UMBC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland 20-12-0 1-2 11-21-0 UMBC 14-11-0 0-0 11-14-0

Maryland vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland UMBC 16-1 Home Record 13-4 2-9 Away Record 5-10 11-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

