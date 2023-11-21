How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Siena on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Siena Saints (1-3) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Milwaukee vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Eastern Michigan vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Hofstra vs Wright State (7:30 PM ET | November 21)
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 38.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.4 percentage points lower than the Saints have allowed to their opponents (53.3%).
- The Panthers are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Saints sit at 333rd.
- The 78.2 points per game the Panthers score are just 0.9 more points than the Saints allow (77.3).
- Milwaukee has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 77.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Milwaukee performed better when playing at home last year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game away from home.
- The Panthers ceded 70.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.5 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Milwaukee performed better in home games last year, draining 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 106-79
|CU Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Luther
|W 85-56
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-67
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Siena
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.