The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) go up against the Monmouth Hawks (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: NBC Sports Networks

Monmouth Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawks had a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents made.

In games Monmouth shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 5-5 overall.

The Hawks were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountain Hawks finished 270th.

Last year, the 61.7 points per game the Hawks recorded were 7.7 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks allowed (69.4).

Monmouth had a 4-3 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Lehigh Stats Insights

The Mountain Hawks shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Last season, Lehigh had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.9% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 109th.

The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, just 4.9 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up to opponents.

When Lehigh allowed fewer than 61.7 points last season, it went 7-1.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth posted the same number of points in home games and on the road (61) last year.

In home games, the Hawks gave up 4.2 fewer points per game (73) than away from home (77.2).

At home, Monmouth drained 0.3 fewer threes per game (3.8) than on the road (4.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (25.6%) compared to when playing on the road (29.7%).

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lehigh scored 73 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).

The Mountain Hawks gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

At home, Lehigh sunk 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.3%) than away (36.1%).

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ George Mason L 72-61 EagleBank Arena 11/10/2023 @ West Virginia W 73-65 WVU Coliseum 11/18/2023 Princeton L 82-57 OceanFirst Bank Center 11/21/2023 Lehigh - OceanFirst Bank Center 11/24/2023 Belmont - Palestra 11/25/2023 Lafayette - Palestra

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule