How to Watch Monmouth vs. Lehigh on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) go up against the Monmouth Hawks (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Monmouth vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Monmouth Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hawks had a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents made.
- In games Monmouth shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 5-5 overall.
- The Hawks were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountain Hawks finished 270th.
- Last year, the 61.7 points per game the Hawks recorded were 7.7 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks allowed (69.4).
- Monmouth had a 4-3 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.
Lehigh Stats Insights
- The Mountain Hawks shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.
- Last season, Lehigh had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.9% from the field.
- The Mountain Hawks were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 109th.
- The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, just 4.9 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up to opponents.
- When Lehigh allowed fewer than 61.7 points last season, it went 7-1.
Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Monmouth posted the same number of points in home games and on the road (61) last year.
- In home games, the Hawks gave up 4.2 fewer points per game (73) than away from home (77.2).
- At home, Monmouth drained 0.3 fewer threes per game (3.8) than on the road (4.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (25.6%) compared to when playing on the road (29.7%).
Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Lehigh scored 73 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).
- The Mountain Hawks gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
- At home, Lehigh sunk 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.3%) than away (36.1%).
Monmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 72-61
|EagleBank Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Princeton
|L 82-57
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/24/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Palestra
Lehigh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 74-65
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/12/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/16/2023
|SUNY-Oneonta
|W 90-65
|Stabler Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Stabler Arena
