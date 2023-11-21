The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) go up against the Monmouth Hawks (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
Monmouth Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Hawks had a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents made.
  • In games Monmouth shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 5-5 overall.
  • The Hawks were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountain Hawks finished 270th.
  • Last year, the 61.7 points per game the Hawks recorded were 7.7 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks allowed (69.4).
  • Monmouth had a 4-3 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Lehigh Stats Insights

  • The Mountain Hawks shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.
  • Last season, Lehigh had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.9% from the field.
  • The Mountain Hawks were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 109th.
  • The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, just 4.9 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up to opponents.
  • When Lehigh allowed fewer than 61.7 points last season, it went 7-1.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Monmouth posted the same number of points in home games and on the road (61) last year.
  • In home games, the Hawks gave up 4.2 fewer points per game (73) than away from home (77.2).
  • At home, Monmouth drained 0.3 fewer threes per game (3.8) than on the road (4.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (25.6%) compared to when playing on the road (29.7%).

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Lehigh scored 73 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).
  • The Mountain Hawks gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
  • At home, Lehigh sunk 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.3%) than away (36.1%).

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ George Mason L 72-61 EagleBank Arena
11/10/2023 @ West Virginia W 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/18/2023 Princeton L 82-57 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/21/2023 Lehigh - OceanFirst Bank Center
11/24/2023 Belmont - Palestra
11/25/2023 Lafayette - Palestra

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Penn State L 74-65 Bryce Jordan Center
11/12/2023 @ North Carolina L 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/16/2023 SUNY-Oneonta W 90-65 Stabler Arena
11/21/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
11/24/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Stabler Arena

