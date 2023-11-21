Tuesday's game that pits the Monmouth Hawks (1-2) versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) at OceanFirst Bank Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Monmouth, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 74, Lehigh 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Monmouth vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: Monmouth (-3.5)

Monmouth (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Monmouth Performance Insights

Last season, Monmouth was fourth-worst in college basketball on offense (61.7 points scored per game) and 306th defensively (74.7 points allowed).

With 29.8 rebounds per game and 32.8 rebounds allowed, the Hawks were 288th and 288th in the nation, respectively, last year.

At 12.0 assists per game last year, Monmouth was 268th in college basketball.

Last year, the Hawks were -3-worst in the country in 3-point makes (4.1 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (28.8%).

Defensively, Monmouth was seventh-worst in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9.3 last year. And it was 16th-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 37.0%.

Last season, the Hawks took 74.9% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 25.1% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 82% of the Hawks' buckets were 2-pointers, and 18% were 3-pointers.

Lehigh Performance Insights

With 69.8 points per game on offense, Lehigh was 216th in college basketball last season. On defense, it ceded 69.4 points per contest, which ranked 153rd in college basketball.

The Mountain Hawks were 270th in the nation with 30.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 288th with 32.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Lehigh ranked 237th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.3 per game.

With 11.4 turnovers per game, the Mountain Hawks were 132nd in the country. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Mountain Hawks drained 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 35.1% shooting percentage (122nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Lehigh gave up 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Lehigh last year, 65.6% of them were two-pointers (72.7% of the team's made baskets) and 34.4% were from beyond the arc (27.3%).

