Monmouth vs. Lehigh November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) will play the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Monmouth vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)
- Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Monmouth vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
