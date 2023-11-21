The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) will play the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Game Information

Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)

  • Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

  • Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank
355th 61.7 Points Scored 69.8 216th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd
288th 29.8 Rebounds 30.1 270th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th
362nd 4.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th
268th 12.0 Assists 12.3 237th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

