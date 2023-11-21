The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) will play the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 69.8 216th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 288th 29.8 Rebounds 30.1 270th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 268th 12.0 Assists 12.3 237th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

