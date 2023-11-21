The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) are just 1-point underdogs against the Monmouth Hawks (1-2) at OceanFirst Bank Center on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Monmouth -1 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monmouth vs Lehigh Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks were 12-21-0 against the spread last season.

Monmouth played as a moneyline favorite of -111 or shorter in just two games last season. They lost both.

The Hawks have a 52.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Lehigh compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Mountain Hawks entered 17 games last season as an underdog by -111 or more and were 8-9 in those contests.

Lehigh has an implied victory probability of 52.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Monmouth 9 27.3% 61.7 131.5 74.7 144.1 136.5 Lehigh 8 28.6% 69.8 131.5 69.4 144.1 140.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Monmouth vs Lehigh Insights & Trends

Last year, the 61.7 points per game the Hawks put up were 7.7 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks allowed (69.4).

Monmouth had a 6-1 record against the spread and a 4-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

The Mountain Hawks put up just 4.9 fewer points per game last year (69.8) than the Hawks gave up to opponents (74.7).

Lehigh went 6-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scored more than 74.7 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Monmouth 12-21-0 0-2 19-14-0 Lehigh 16-12-0 11-6 14-14-0

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Monmouth Lehigh 3-10 Home Record 9-6 3-15 Away Record 7-8 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-12-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 12-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.