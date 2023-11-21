Tuesday's contest between the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) and the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-69, heavily favoring Fresno State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 81, New Mexico State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

Computer Predicted Spread: Fresno State (-12.0)

Fresno State (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies' +18 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.6 points per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per outing (141st in college basketball).

New Mexico State is 136th in the country at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 33.8 its opponents average.

New Mexico State knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (144th in college basketball) at a 37.4% rate (76th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from deep.

The Aggies score 90.5 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball), while giving up 86.0 points per 100 possessions (156th in college basketball).

New Mexico State has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball action), 1.6 fewer than the 13.0 it forces on average (161st in college basketball).

Fresno State Performance Insights

While Fresno State ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last year with 63.7 (17th-worst), it ranked 52nd in college basketball with 65.7 points surrendered per contest.

While the Bulldogs ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in rebounds per game with 27.5 (third-worst), they ranked 97th in college basketball with 29.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Fresno State ranked 237th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.3 per game.

The Bulldogs averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

The Bulldogs, who were 237th in college basketball with 6.8 treys per game, shot just 30.9% from three-point land, which was 24th-worst in college basketball.

Fresno State ranked 196th in the country by allowing 7.3 threes per game, but it allowed a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Fresno State last year, 59.4% of them were two-pointers (70.8% of the team's made baskets) and 40.6% were threes (29.2%).

