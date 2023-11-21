The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) will meet the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

New Mexico State Top Players (2022-23)

Deshawndre Washington: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Xavier Pinson: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Issa Muhammad: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Marchelus Avery: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 63.7 342nd 231st 71.7 Points Allowed 65.7 52nd 86th 33.3 Rebounds 27.5 356th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th 264th 12.1 Assists 12.3 237th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.6 51st

