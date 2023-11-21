New Mexico State vs. Fresno State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) will meet the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
New Mexico State Top Players (2022-23)
- Deshawndre Washington: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Pinson: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Mexico State Rank
|New Mexico State AVG
|Fresno State AVG
|Fresno State Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|63.7
|342nd
|231st
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|65.7
|52nd
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|27.5
|356th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
