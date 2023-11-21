Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Rusk County, Wisconsin. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Rusk County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ladysmith High School at Chequamegon High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Park Falls, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
