The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) at 8:45 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET

Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UC Irvine Stats Insights

The Anteaters made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Waves allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

In games UC Irvine shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 15-1 overall.

The Anteaters were the 61st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Waves ranked 90th.

Last year, the Anteaters put up 74.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.

UC Irvine had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Pepperdine Stats Insights

The Waves are shooting 45.8% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 38.5% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.

Pepperdine has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.

The Waves are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters sit at 220th.

The Waves score an average of 77.2 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 64.3 the Anteaters give up to opponents.

Pepperdine is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 84.0 points.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, UC Irvine scored 5.4 more points per game (76.8) than it did in away games (71.4).

In 2022-23, the Anteaters ceded 65.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.7.

At home, UC Irvine sunk 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.6) than in away games (6.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to on the road (36.5%).

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Pepperdine put up 80.8 points per game last season, 5.4 more than it averaged away (75.4).

In 2022-23, the Waves gave up 11.7 fewer points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (88.5).

At home, Pepperdine made 9.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). Pepperdine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.4%) than away (31.5%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 New Mexico State W 91-74 Bren Events Center 11/14/2023 @ USC W 70-60 Galen Center 11/17/2023 Occidental W 111-51 Bren Events Center 11/21/2023 Pepperdine - Dollar Loan Center 11/22/2023 Toledo - Dollar Loan Center 11/24/2023 Rice - Dollar Loan Center

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule