How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) at 8:45 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- The Anteaters made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Waves allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- In games UC Irvine shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 15-1 overall.
- The Anteaters were the 61st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Waves ranked 90th.
- Last year, the Anteaters put up 74.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.
- UC Irvine had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Pepperdine Stats Insights
- The Waves are shooting 45.8% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 38.5% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.
- Pepperdine has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
- The Waves are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters sit at 220th.
- The Waves score an average of 77.2 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 64.3 the Anteaters give up to opponents.
- Pepperdine is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 84.0 points.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, UC Irvine scored 5.4 more points per game (76.8) than it did in away games (71.4).
- In 2022-23, the Anteaters ceded 65.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.7.
- At home, UC Irvine sunk 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.6) than in away games (6.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to on the road (36.5%).
Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Pepperdine put up 80.8 points per game last season, 5.4 more than it averaged away (75.4).
- In 2022-23, the Waves gave up 11.7 fewer points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (88.5).
- At home, Pepperdine made 9.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). Pepperdine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.4%) than away (31.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 91-74
|Bren Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ USC
|W 70-60
|Galen Center
|11/17/2023
|Occidental
|W 111-51
|Bren Events Center
|11/21/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Rice
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Lafayette
|W 76-53
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|LIU
|W 88-53
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|UNLV
|L 82-68
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/21/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.