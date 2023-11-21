The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) at 8:45 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • The Anteaters made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Waves allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • In games UC Irvine shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 15-1 overall.
  • The Anteaters were the 61st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Waves ranked 90th.
  • Last year, the Anteaters put up 74.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.
  • UC Irvine had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Pepperdine Stats Insights

  • The Waves are shooting 45.8% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 38.5% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.
  • Pepperdine has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Waves are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters sit at 220th.
  • The Waves score an average of 77.2 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 64.3 the Anteaters give up to opponents.
  • Pepperdine is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 84.0 points.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, UC Irvine scored 5.4 more points per game (76.8) than it did in away games (71.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Anteaters ceded 65.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.7.
  • At home, UC Irvine sunk 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.6) than in away games (6.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to on the road (36.5%).

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Pepperdine put up 80.8 points per game last season, 5.4 more than it averaged away (75.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Waves gave up 11.7 fewer points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (88.5).
  • At home, Pepperdine made 9.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). Pepperdine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.4%) than away (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 New Mexico State W 91-74 Bren Events Center
11/14/2023 @ USC W 70-60 Galen Center
11/17/2023 Occidental W 111-51 Bren Events Center
11/21/2023 Pepperdine - Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 Toledo - Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Rice - Dollar Loan Center

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Lafayette W 76-53 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 LIU W 88-53 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 UNLV L 82-68 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/21/2023 UC Irvine - Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.