The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This game is at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline Pepperdine Moneyline
BetMGM UC Irvine (-7.5) 148.5 -275 +220
FanDuel UC Irvine (-7.5) 148.5 -310 +240

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • UC Irvine won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • A total of 17 Anteaters games last season hit the over.
  • Pepperdine covered 10 times in 26 games with a spread last year.
  • The Waves and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 26 times last year.

UC Irvine Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • UC Irvine is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (96th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (97th).
  • UC Irvine's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

