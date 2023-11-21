The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This game is at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline Pepperdine Moneyline BetMGM UC Irvine (-7.5) 148.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Irvine (-7.5) 148.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends (2022-23)

UC Irvine won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 17 Anteaters games last season hit the over.

Pepperdine covered 10 times in 26 games with a spread last year.

The Waves and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 26 times last year.

UC Irvine Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 UC Irvine is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (96th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (97th).

UC Irvine's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

