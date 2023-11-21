UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This game is at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UC Irvine Moneyline
|Pepperdine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UC Irvine (-7.5)
|148.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|UC Irvine (-7.5)
|148.5
|-310
|+240
UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UC Irvine won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- A total of 17 Anteaters games last season hit the over.
- Pepperdine covered 10 times in 26 games with a spread last year.
- The Waves and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 26 times last year.
UC Irvine Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- UC Irvine is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (96th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (97th).
- UC Irvine's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
