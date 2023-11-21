Tuesday's contest at Dollar Loan Center has the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) taking on the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) at 8:45 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-71 win for UC Irvine, so expect a competitive matchup.

The game has no set line.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 73, Pepperdine 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Irvine (-1.9)

UC Irvine (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

UC Irvine Performance Insights

UC Irvine was 101st in the nation in points scored (74.8 per game) and 88th in points allowed (67.2) last year.

With 33.8 rebounds per game and 30.8 rebounds allowed, the Anteaters were 61st and 155th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

At 14.7 assists per game last season, UC Irvine was 62nd in college basketball.

Last year, the Anteaters were 210th in the country in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and 22nd-best in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

Last season, UC Irvine was 100th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 88th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.3%).

The Anteaters attempted 68.5% of their shots from inside the arc, and 31.5% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 74.5% of the Anteaters' buckets were 2-pointers, and 25.5% were 3-pointers.

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 160th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.2 per outing to rank 115th in college basketball.

The 33.8 rebounds per game Pepperdine accumulates rank 187th in college basketball, 10.2 more than the 23.6 its opponents grab.

Pepperdine connects on 2.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 6.8 (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8.

Pepperdine and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Waves commit 12.8 per game (227th in college basketball) and force 12.8 (172nd in college basketball).

