The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This contest will tip off at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Information

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank
101st 74.8 Points Scored 77.9 38th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 81.3 358th
61st 33.8 Rebounds 33.2 90th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd
210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.2 85th
62nd 14.7 Assists 15.2 40th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

