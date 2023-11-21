UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This contest will tip off at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)
- Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)
- Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UC Irvine Rank
|UC Irvine AVG
|Pepperdine AVG
|Pepperdine Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|77.9
|38th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|81.3
|358th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
