The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This contest will tip off at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Game Information

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 77.9 38th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 81.3 358th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 33.2 90th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.2 85th 62nd 14.7 Assists 15.2 40th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

