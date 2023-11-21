The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) are favored (-6.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (3-2) at 8:45 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 148.5.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Irvine -6.5 148.5

UC Irvine vs Pepperdine Betting Records & Stats

The Anteaters were 15-14-0 against the spread last season.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter last year, UC Irvine finished with a record of 13-2 (86.7%).

The Anteaters have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Pepperdine won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Waves had a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +195 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Pepperdine has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Irvine 9 31% 74.8 152.7 67.2 148.5 137.4 Pepperdine 20 76.9% 77.9 152.7 81.3 148.5 155.0

Additional UC Irvine vs Pepperdine Insights & Trends

Last year, the Anteaters averaged 74.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.

UC Irvine went 6-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.

The Waves' 77.9 points per game last year were 10.7 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allowed.

Pepperdine put together a 9-10 ATS record and an 8-16 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Irvine 15-14-0 7-8 17-12-0 Pepperdine 10-16-0 5-5 17-9-0

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Irvine Pepperdine 11-4 Home Record 8-8 9-7 Away Record 0-12 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

