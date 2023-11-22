Should you wager on Adam Erne to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000

Erne stats and insights

Erne is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Erne has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 54 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

