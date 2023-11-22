Can we anticipate Adam Ruzicka finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off with the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:33 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 4-2 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 4-3

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

