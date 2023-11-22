Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 22?
Can we anticipate Adam Ruzicka finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off with the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Away
|W 4-3
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
