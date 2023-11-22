For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alex Tuch a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Tuch has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Tuch has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 13.9% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:29 Away L 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:21 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 21:38 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:50 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:06 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 17:28 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

