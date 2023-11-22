Alex Tuch Game Preview: Sabres vs. Capitals - November 22
Alex Tuch will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals play at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to wager on Tuch's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Alex Tuch vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Tuch Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:36 on the ice per game.
- Tuch has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In eight of 15 games this year, Tuch has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Tuch has an assist in five of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Tuch's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.
- There is a 41.7% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Tuch Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|15
|Games
|2
|11
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|2
