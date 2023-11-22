Alex Tuch will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals play at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to wager on Tuch's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alex Tuch vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:36 on the ice per game.

Tuch has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 15 games this year, Tuch has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Tuch has an assist in five of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tuch's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 41.7% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 2 11 Points 3 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

