Will Alexander Holtz Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 22?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Holtz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Holtz stats and insights
- Holtz has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Holtz has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Holtz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:05
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|9:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:40
|Home
|W 5-4
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
