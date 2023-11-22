The American Eagles (2-3) take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American Stats Insights

  • This season, the Eagles have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
  • American is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 240th.
  • The 73.4 points per game the Eagles score are just 3.1 more points than the Mountaineers allow (70.3).
  • When American puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 2-1.

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 45.3% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.
  • Mount St. Mary's went 5-1 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Eagles finished 302nd.
  • The Mountaineers put up just 2.2 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
  • When Mount St. Mary's allowed fewer than 65.4 points last season, it went 7-5.

American Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • American put up 66.6 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 65.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.4.
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, American performed worse at home last year, sinking 6.0 treys per game, compared to 6.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.5% mark in away games.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mount St. Mary's scored fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
  • The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (62.9 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.
  • Mount St. Mary's knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.6 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (34.3%).

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Siena W 78-58 Bender Arena
11/16/2023 NJIT W 87-73 Bender Arena
11/19/2023 @ Georgetown L 88-83 Capital One Arena
11/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Bender Arena
11/26/2023 Hood - Bender Arena
11/29/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Maryland L 68-53 Xfinity Center
11/11/2023 Coppin State W 74-60 Knott Arena
11/18/2023 @ Georgetown L 83-72 Capital One Arena
11/22/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
11/25/2023 Howard - Knott Arena
12/1/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium

