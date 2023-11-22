The American Eagles (2-3) take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN+

American Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

American is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 240th.

The 73.4 points per game the Eagles score are just 3.1 more points than the Mountaineers allow (70.3).

When American puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 2-1.

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 45.3% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.

Mount St. Mary's went 5-1 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Eagles finished 302nd.

The Mountaineers put up just 2.2 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).

When Mount St. Mary's allowed fewer than 65.4 points last season, it went 7-5.

American Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

American put up 66.6 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 65.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.4.

In terms of total three-pointers made, American performed worse at home last year, sinking 6.0 treys per game, compared to 6.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.5% mark in away games.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's scored fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (62.9 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.

Mount St. Mary's knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.6 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (34.3%).

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 Siena W 78-58 Bender Arena 11/16/2023 NJIT W 87-73 Bender Arena 11/19/2023 @ Georgetown L 88-83 Capital One Arena 11/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Bender Arena 11/26/2023 Hood - Bender Arena 11/29/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule