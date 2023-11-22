How to Watch American vs. Mount St. Mary's on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The American Eagles (2-3) take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
American vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
American Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
- American is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 240th.
- The 73.4 points per game the Eagles score are just 3.1 more points than the Mountaineers allow (70.3).
- When American puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 2-1.
Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 45.3% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.
- Mount St. Mary's went 5-1 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Eagles finished 302nd.
- The Mountaineers put up just 2.2 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
- When Mount St. Mary's allowed fewer than 65.4 points last season, it went 7-5.
American Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- American put up 66.6 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 65.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.4.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, American performed worse at home last year, sinking 6.0 treys per game, compared to 6.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.5% mark in away games.
Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mount St. Mary's scored fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
- The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (62.9 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.
- Mount St. Mary's knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.6 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (34.3%).
American Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Siena
|W 78-58
|Bender Arena
|11/16/2023
|NJIT
|W 87-73
|Bender Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 88-83
|Capital One Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Bender Arena
|11/26/2023
|Hood
|-
|Bender Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 68-53
|Xfinity Center
|11/11/2023
|Coppin State
|W 74-60
|Knott Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 83-72
|Capital One Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|11/25/2023
|Howard
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
