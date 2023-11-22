Wednesday's contest between the American Eagles (2-3) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) matching up at Bender Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of American, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no set line.

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Bender Arena

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: American 76, Mount St. Mary's 68

Spread & Total Prediction for American vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: American (-7.8)

American (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

American Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.4 points per game to rank 220th in college basketball and are giving up 76.8 per outing to rank 290th in college basketball.

The 30.4 rebounds per game American averages rank 291st in college basketball, and are 1.4 more than the 29.0 its opponents pull down per contest.

American connects on 9.0 three-pointers per game (71st in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (7.6).

The Eagles average 97.6 points per 100 possessions (136th in college basketball), while allowing 102.1 points per 100 possessions (337th in college basketball).

American has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (60th in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 11.6 it forces on average (230th in college basketball).

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

Mount St. Mary's found it difficult to generate points last season, ranking 17th-worst in college basketball with 63.7 points per game. It played better on defense, ranking 82nd by giving up 67.0 points per contest.

Last year the Mountaineers pulled down 30.1 boards per game (270th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.5 rebounds per contest (192nd-ranked).

Mount St. Mary's ranked 230th in college basketball with 12.4 dimes per contest.

Last year the Mountaineers averaged 13.2 turnovers per game (304th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

With 6.7 treys per game, the Mountaineers ranked 256th in college basketball. They sported a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

Mount St. Mary's was 128th in college basketball with 6.8 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 144th with a 33.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Mount St. Mary's last season, 65.8% of them were two-pointers (71.5% of the team's made baskets) and 34.2% were threes (28.5%).

