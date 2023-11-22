American vs. Mount St. Mary's November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) meet the American Eagles (0-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bender Arena. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
American vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
American Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
American vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|American Rank
|American AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|326th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|63.7
|342nd
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|340th
|28.2
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|285th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
