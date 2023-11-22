The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) meet the American Eagles (0-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bender Arena. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

American Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

American Rank American AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 326th 65.4 Points Scored 63.7 342nd 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 340th 28.2 Rebounds 30.1 270th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 285th 6.4 3pt Made 6.7 256th 136th 13.6 Assists 12.4 230th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 13.2 304th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.