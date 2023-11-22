The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) are 4.5-point underdogs against the American Eagles (2-3) at Bender Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Washington D.C.

Venue: Bender Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under American -4.5 136.5

American vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Records & Stats

The Eagles had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter last year, American finished with a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Mount St. Mary's compiled a 10-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Mountaineers had a record of 2-8 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Mount St. Mary's has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total American 11 37.9% 65.4 129.1 65.9 132.9 130.7 Mount St. Mary's 9 37.5% 63.7 129.1 67.0 132.9 131.2

Additional American vs Mount St. Mary's Insights & Trends

Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Eagles put up were only 1.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers gave up (67.0).

American had a 7-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.0 points.

The Mountaineers put up an average of 63.7 points per game last year, just 2.2 fewer points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, Mount St. Mary's went 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) American 12-17-0 2-7 13-16-0 Mount St. Mary's 10-14-0 4-7 13-11-0

American vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

American Mount St. Mary's 8-6 Home Record 5-9 9-9 Away Record 6-10 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 8-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.6 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

