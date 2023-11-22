Will Anders Lee Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 22?
When the New York Islanders play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Anders Lee light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Lee stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Lee has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
- Lee has scored one goal on the power play.
- Lee's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Lee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|11:57
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
