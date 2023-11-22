The New York Islanders, Anders Lee among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Lee against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Anders Lee vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In two of 17 games this season, Lee has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Lee has a point in three games this season through 17 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Lee has had an assist in one of 17 games this year.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Lee hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 23.5% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 52 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 4 3 Points 0 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.