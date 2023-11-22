Anders Lee Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 22
The New York Islanders, Anders Lee among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Lee against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.
Anders Lee vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)
Islanders vs Flyers Game Info
Lee Season Stats Insights
- Lee has averaged 15:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).
- In two of 17 games this season, Lee has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Lee has a point in three games this season through 17 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Lee has had an assist in one of 17 games this year.
- The implied probability is 39.2% that Lee hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 23.5% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Lee Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 52 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|17
|Games
|4
|3
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
