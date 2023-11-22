Andrew Mangiapane will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators play at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to bet on Mangiapane's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:46 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of 17 games this year, Mangiapane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 17 games this year, Mangiapane has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Mangiapane has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 17 games played.

Mangiapane's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 17 Games 4 10 Points 3 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

