Can we count on Anthony Duclair finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Duclair averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 70 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

