The San Jose Sharks, Anthony Duclair among them, play the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a bet on Duclair in the Sharks-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anthony Duclair vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Duclair has averaged 13:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

Duclair has a goal in three of 15 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Duclair has registered a point in a game three times this year over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Duclair has had an assist twice this season in 15 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Duclair goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 70 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the NHL.

