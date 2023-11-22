Going into a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4), the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Nationwide Arena.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Andreas Athanasiou C Out Undisclosed Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 40 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Chicago allows 3.5 goals per game (56 total), which ranks 17th in the league.

With a goal differential of -16, they are 28th in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

Columbus' 51 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Their -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blue Jackets (-150) Blackhawks (+125) 6.5

