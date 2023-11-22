Two teams on streaks will clash when the Columbus Blue Jackets (nine straight losses) host the Chicago Blackhawks (four consecutive defeats) on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 56 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 17th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 40 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 16 9 6 15 8 10 38.4% Philipp Kurashev 10 4 6 10 1 7 55.6% Nick Foligno 16 2 7 9 5 18 52.6% Corey Perry 16 4 5 9 8 6 - Ryan Donato 16 3 4 7 6 15 39.4%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 69 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.

The Blue Jackets rank 23rd in the league with 51 goals scored (2.7 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players