How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Two teams on streaks will clash when the Columbus Blue Jackets (nine straight losses) host the Chicago Blackhawks (four consecutive defeats) on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
The Blackhawks' matchup with the Blue Jackets will air on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH, so tune in to catch the action.
Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 56 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 17th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 40 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|16
|9
|6
|15
|8
|10
|38.4%
|Philipp Kurashev
|10
|4
|6
|10
|1
|7
|55.6%
|Nick Foligno
|16
|2
|7
|9
|5
|18
|52.6%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Ryan Donato
|16
|3
|4
|7
|6
|15
|39.4%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 69 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Blue Jackets rank 23rd in the league with 51 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|19
|1
|11
|12
|14
|3
|-
|Zachary Werenski
|17
|1
|10
|11
|3
|6
|-
|Boone Jenner
|19
|8
|3
|11
|5
|8
|58.2%
|Kirill Marchenko
|17
|4
|5
|9
|3
|11
|21.4%
|Adam Fantilli
|19
|4
|5
|9
|6
|9
|40.6%
