Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets on November 22, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ivan Provorov, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Bedard has scored nine goals (0.6 per game) and put up six assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 15 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 19.1%.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|2
|2
|4
|5
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Philipp Kurashev has amassed 10 points this season, with four goals and six assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|0
Nick Foligno Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Nick Foligno has scored two goals on the season, chipping in seven assists.
Foligno Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|0
|3
|3
|2
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Provorov is Columbus' top contributor with 12 points. He has one goal and 11 assists this season.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)
Zachary Werenski has 11 points (0.6 per game), scoring one goal and adding 10 assists.
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
