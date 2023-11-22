Can we count on Blake Coleman finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames match up against the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

Coleman has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Coleman has no points on the power play.

Coleman averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:05 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:28 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:27 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:42 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 5-2

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

