The Calgary Flames, including Blake Coleman, will be on the ice Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Looking to wager on Coleman's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blake Coleman vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coleman Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Coleman has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 15:50 on the ice per game.

In five of 18 games this year, Coleman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 18 games this season, Coleman has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Coleman has an assist in three of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Coleman goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coleman has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coleman Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 9 Points 2 5 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.