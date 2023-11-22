In the upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Bo Horvat to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, Horvat has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Horvat has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:57 Away W 2-0

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

