The New York Islanders, with Bo Horvat, take the ice Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Horvat available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bo Horvat vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In four of 16 games this year, Horvat has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 16 games this year, Horvat has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Horvat's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Horvat has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Horvat Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 52 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 16 Games 3 14 Points 2 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.