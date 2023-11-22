Can we expect Bobby Brink scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

Brink has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play, Brink has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:41 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 17:20 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 17:46 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

