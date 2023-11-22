Can we expect Bobby Brink scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brink stats and insights

  • Brink has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
  • On the power play, Brink has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:41 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 17:20 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 17:46 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.