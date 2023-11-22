On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Boris Katchouk going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Katchouk has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 10:53 Away W 4-1 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:19 Away L 3-2 10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-1 10/10/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:05 Away W 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

