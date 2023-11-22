Will Brock Nelson score a goal when the New York Islanders play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

In six of 17 games this season, Nelson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

On the power play, Nelson has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Nelson's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:33 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:01 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:00 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:49 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

