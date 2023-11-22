The New York Islanders, with Brock Nelson, are in action Wednesday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nelson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Nelson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In six of 17 games this year, Nelson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 17 games this year, Nelson has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Nelson has an assist in four of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Nelson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nelson Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 4 11 Points 4 7 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.