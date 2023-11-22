Brock Nelson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 22
The New York Islanders, with Brock Nelson, are in action Wednesday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nelson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Brock Nelson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Flyers Game Info
|Islanders vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Flyers Prediction
|Islanders vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Flyers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nelson Season Stats Insights
- In 17 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.
- In six of 17 games this year, Nelson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In seven of 17 games this year, Nelson has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Nelson has an assist in four of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability is 57.1% that Nelson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nelson Stats vs. the Flyers
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|17
|Games
|4
|11
|Points
|4
|7
|Goals
|2
|4
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.