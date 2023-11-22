Bucks vs. Celtics November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Boston Celtics (5-2) play the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's draining 34.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game.
- The Bucks are receiving 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Malik Beasley this season.
- Bobby Portis is averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Brook Lopez is averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum puts up 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per game.
- Jaylen Brown averages 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis posts 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per game.
- Derrick White posts 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 62.5% from the floor and 58.3% from downtown (10th in league) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jrue Holiday averages 12.3 points, 4.0 assists and 6.3 boards.
Bucks vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Bucks
|120.6
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|108.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.4
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
