The Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Boston Celtics (11-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at TD Garden, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 142-129 win over the Wizards in their last outing on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-leading 42 points for the Bucks in the win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 5.5 3.5 2.5 Chris Livingston SF Questionable Ankle MarJon Beauchamp SF Questionable Ankle 6.0 1.5 0.0

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Derrick White: Questionable (Personal), Al Horford: Questionable (Nir - Rest)

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

