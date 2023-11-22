Will Cal Clutterbuck Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Cal Clutterbuck going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Clutterbuck stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Clutterbuck has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
- Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
- Clutterbuck averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are conceding 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Clutterbuck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|12:02
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
