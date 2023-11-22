The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Calen Addison light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Addison has picked up four assists on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 70 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

