Will Calen Addison Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 22?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Calen Addison light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Addison stats and insights
- Addison is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- Addison has picked up four assists on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 70 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Addison recent games
Sharks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
