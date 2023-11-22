Calen Addison will be among those in action Wednesday when his San Jose Sharks play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to wager on Addison's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Calen Addison vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Addison Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Addison has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 18:01 on the ice per game.

Through 18 games this season, Addison has yet to score a goal.

In six of 18 games this season, Addison has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In six of 18 games this year, Addison has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Addison's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Addison having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Addison Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 70 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 18 Games 3 6 Points 0 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.