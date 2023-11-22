Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Atkinson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Cam Atkinson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Atkinson has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 17:26 on the ice per game.

Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Atkinson has a point in nine games this season (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

In three of 18 games this season, Atkinson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Atkinson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 55 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 2 13 Points 0 8 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

